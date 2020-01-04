Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.13

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 383727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 673.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

