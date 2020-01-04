Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.13

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 383727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.
About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
