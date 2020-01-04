Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.93

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 12362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 346.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

