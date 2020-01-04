Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.93

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 12362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
About Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)
Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
