iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.89

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 1669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 496,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,185,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

