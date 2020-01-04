iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.92

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.91, with a volume of 3474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

