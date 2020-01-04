iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.92

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.91, with a volume of 3474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.49.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWV)
iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).
