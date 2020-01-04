CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,863. CVR Energy has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CVR Energy by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

