CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,863. CVR Energy has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
