Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

DAC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Danaos has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

