Bank of America Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.07.

DGX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 679,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,331. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

