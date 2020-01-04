Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

DNR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,525,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.