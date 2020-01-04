DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

DXC stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $35.23. 4,045,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 122.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

