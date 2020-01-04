Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EPD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 3,771,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

