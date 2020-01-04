Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

ELY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 644,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,638. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 158,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

