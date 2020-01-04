Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

NYSE EV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 488,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,716. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,760.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

