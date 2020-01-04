Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In October 2019, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed merger between Boeing and Embraer, under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the transaction may reduce competition in the commercial aircraft market. This, in turn, has delayed the expected closure of the commercial aircraft joint venture, until early 2020, from its scheduled closure by the end of 2019. In case of any adverse ruling from this investigation, the merger deal might get stalled, hurting the commercial business unit of Embraer. Moreover, the company has underperformed its industry in past year. The company operates in a highly competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry. However, Embraer continues to witness strong demand for its E-jets and thereby booked notable orders in recent times.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 587,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 87.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 389.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 88.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

