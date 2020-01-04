Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 670,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,157,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 375,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

