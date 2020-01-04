Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s Cobre Panama project started commercial production ahead of schedule and is anticipated to contribute around 40,000 ounces of gold to the company’s production this year. For 2019, Franco-Nevada thus anticipates to be close to the high end of guidance of 490,000-500,000 GEOs. The company anticipates generating revenues from its energy assets at the higher end of $100-$115 million, driven by the Marcellus royalty acquisition. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, Franco-Nevada’s revenues are likely to be affected by changes in the market price of the commodities underlying the royalties, streams, working interests and investments. Moreover, its margin is likely to be marred by elevated costs of labor, equipment, fuel, electricity and other inputs.”

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.27.

FNV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.23. 767,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,971. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 116,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 13.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

