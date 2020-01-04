Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. 246,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

