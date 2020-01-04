Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,652,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,090. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after purchasing an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

