Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 1,812,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,301. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

