Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.
NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 1,812,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,301. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
