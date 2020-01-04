Analysts Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Target Price at $46.80

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 20.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in National Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 516,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

