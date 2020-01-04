Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €8.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.70 ($10.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.00 ($9.30). The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of €8.04 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

