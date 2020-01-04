Analysts Set QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,317,945 shares in the company, valued at $219,610,682.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,338,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,214,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the third quarter worth $271,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,853,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QADA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 47,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 637.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

