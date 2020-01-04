WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives $84.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 797,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,843. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.
WP Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
