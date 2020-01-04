Brokerages Set Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Target Price at $41.43

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 1,038,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $35.47.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.