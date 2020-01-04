Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $22.79

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

PMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 980,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 285,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

