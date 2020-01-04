KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 208,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.