Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $2.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110.
GTE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 1,359,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,650. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
