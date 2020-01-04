Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $2.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 351,690 shares during the period.

GTE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 1,359,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,650. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

