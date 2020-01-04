Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive rides on robust growth across sensing and transportation technologies. Further, well-performing Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments drove the top-line growth. Also, Fortive's strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. However, Fortive faces some near-term headwinds in the Professional Instrumentation segment. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose a serious risk. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 1,143,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

