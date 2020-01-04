Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

GFF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 303,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Griffon has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Griffon by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 182,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

