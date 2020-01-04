Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.48.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Canada Goose by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 316,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.