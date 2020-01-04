W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 390,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,299. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,858,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.