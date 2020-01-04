Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $448.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.45.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.86. The stock had a trading volume of 891,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $372.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.