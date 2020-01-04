James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

JHX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 16,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.80. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

