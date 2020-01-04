Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.