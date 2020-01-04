JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in JMP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JMP Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

