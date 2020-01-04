Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

HBM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 1,295,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

