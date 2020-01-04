Fountain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $81,986.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

