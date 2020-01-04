Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 670,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,685 shares of company stock worth $98,069. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 785,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

