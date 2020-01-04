Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.86. 2,805,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $132.05 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

