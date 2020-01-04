Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $294.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Furthermore, over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company boasts stable financials. Fiscal 2020 budget should boost the company’s growth trajectory. The company's SSN-794 Montana submarine delivery is on track to achieve pressure hull complete by end of 2019. Also, Huntington Ingalls has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the company’s exposure to debt combined with its ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Additionally, reduced fleet size poses risk for its growth potential.”

HII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.14.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $263.50. The company had a trading volume of 408,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,780. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $189.07 and a 1 year high of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $5,708,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

