Bank of America Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.15.

JLL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,036. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.73. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.22 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

