0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Independent Reserve, BitBay and DigiFinex. 0x has a market cap of $112.57 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Huobi, FCoin, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Iquant, Gatecoin, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger, AirSwap, GOPAX, BitBay, Independent Reserve, DDEX, C2CX, IDEX, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Coinone, Binance, Fatbtc, Crex24, Poloniex, Zebpay, Bittrex, Livecoin, Ethfinex, WazirX, Upbit, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

