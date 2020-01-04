Change Price Tops $0.0800 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Change token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. Change has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Change has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Change Token Profile

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official website is getchange.com . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Change Token Trading

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

