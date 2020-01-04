FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,953.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 16% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $1,953.00 and $372.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00333093 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003313 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014517 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009822 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.