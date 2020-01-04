NPCoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $4,208.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.