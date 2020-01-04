Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $673,644.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

