GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AVAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.