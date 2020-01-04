Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,011. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

In related news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

