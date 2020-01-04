Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.78.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 351,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,600. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

