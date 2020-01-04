Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 177,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.