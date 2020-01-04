BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

